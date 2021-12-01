1991 GT w/ AOD will die when shift to Park.

weo457
Hello everyone,
Having an issue with my 1991 GT Conv w/ AOD. Car starts fine in the am, when cold. After I drive it and get ready to park and shift to P, it dies. It will start right up, then does it again. I give it some gas, then shift to D and its fine. Doesn't die when I'm at a stoplight or in N. Only when I to P.
Any thoughts?
