1991 GT w/ AOD will die when shift to Park.

W

weo457

New Member
Mar 3, 2021
Southern Cali
Hello everyone,

Having an issue with my 1991 GT Conv w/ AOD. Car starts fine in the am, when cold. After I drive it and get ready to park and shift to P, it dies. It will start right up, then does it again. I give it some gas, then shift to D and its fine. Doesn't die when I'm at a stoplight or in N. Only when I :poo: to P.

Any thoughts?
 

Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
Sarasota Florida
You have to get it running a little better. On mine I turned the screw on my throttle body one turn at the cable. I would check for vacuum leaks.
 
