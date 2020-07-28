Hello! I'm looking to sell my 1991 Foxbody Hatch. It's built for drag, but is perfectly streetable and comes with tons of extras.(no trades unless 06+ S2000 - not expecting to find that here thoughDescription:Street legal Mustang 91 LX Hatch on 17" AR Wheels with Nitto NT450s - plenty of tread remaining. Built and specced for drag racing. Runs 11s as is on street tires. Virtually zero rust. Always garaged. New 347 motor built with high end internals.Features:- Cowl hood (massive scoop) - 17" Chrome American Racing wheels - Coil over suspension - Drilled/Slotted front rotors with performance pads - Racing seats with harnesses - 4 point currently, 5 point capable - Practically brand new built engine - less than 5k miles - MSD engine components - distributors, ignition - Built 4 speed AOD automatic transmission with slap shift (no clutch) - Line lock - Trans brake - Electric start - Fuel pump kill switch - Nitrous kit (150 shot) - Aluminum radiator - Aluminum driveshaft - Built suspension and tied frame/subframe connectors - Aluminum pulleys - Roll cage - 4.10 gears for track days, 3.73 for street - Full matching gauge set with shift light on tach - Premium gas - Drag bag in rear suspension - Blow-through carb for supercharger - Street legal, all lights work - Slightly tinted windows