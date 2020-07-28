For Sale 1991 Hatch White/Blue Drag Spec, Near Full Build (Ohio)

Hello! I'm looking to sell my 1991 Foxbody Hatch. It's built for drag, but is perfectly streetable and comes with tons of extras.
Location: Lorain, OH
Price: $11,500 OBO (no trades unless 06+ S2000 - not expecting to find that here though :))

Description:
Street legal Mustang 91 LX Hatch on 17" AR Wheels with Nitto NT450s - plenty of tread remaining. Built and specced for drag racing. Runs 11s as is on street tires. Virtually zero rust. Always garaged. New 347 motor built with high end internals.
1 Engine_Overview.JPG
1 Exterior_Passenger Diagonal.jpg


Features:
- Cowl hood (massive scoop) - 17" Chrome American Racing wheels - Coil over suspension - Drilled/Slotted front rotors with performance pads - Racing seats with harnesses - 4 point currently, 5 point capable - Practically brand new built engine - less than 5k miles - MSD engine components - distributors, ignition - Built 4 speed AOD automatic transmission with slap shift (no clutch) - Line lock - Trans brake - Electric start - Fuel pump kill switch - Nitrous kit (150 shot) - Aluminum radiator - Aluminum driveshaft - Built suspension and tied frame/subframe connectors - Aluminum pulleys - Roll cage - 4.10 gears for track days, 3.73 for street - Full matching gauge set with shift light on tach - Premium gas - Drag bag in rear suspension - Blow-through carb for supercharger - Street legal, all lights work - Slightly tinted windows
 

