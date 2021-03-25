1991 Mustang 5.0 Vacuum Hoses

Hi All, This might be like the 10th or so posting on Vacuum hoses. I've looked at some of the posting and diagrams on here and still doesn't see it. Hope the way I've added will help.



I've added some pics to confirm the hoses.



1. First pic, shows the EGR hose going to the middle hole in the Vacuum Cube.

2. Second pic, Vacuum tree hose that runs along the firewall to the passenger side.

3. Third pic, Hose coming from the vacuum tree. Where does it go on the Vacuum cube?

4. Forth pic, Valve that is right beneath the throttle body. Where does this hose go on the cube?

5. There is another hose that comes from a valve close to the Charcoal box. Where does this hose go on the vacuum cube?

6. Last pic with numbers on cube holes - I have taken a picture of my cube and have added numbers.



I know a lot of people have the same question as I do and hope this info will help others by the pics and the numbers associated with each.



thanks for your time.