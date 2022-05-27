1991 Mustang GT SN95 5 Lug Conversion, Wheel Sizing and Offset Questions

Hello,

I am planning to purchase 94-95 Spindles for my 91 Fox GT Vert, and looking to buy Fox-Length rear axles.

I'm installing Cobra front and rear brakes, and removing the quad shocks, and replacing the front and rear control arms for aftermarket tubular control arms.

I'm thinking of going for a staggered tire setup, and I want 17x8.5 wheels in the front, and 17x9.5 wheels in the rear.

The question I am asking is what offset should I go for for the front and rears?

The guys who are selling me these parts say I should go for ET30 offset for the front and rear, but I want Enkei RPF1's, and the rear wheels in 17x9.5 only come in ET18 or ET38.

Could I use the SN95 Axels and run ET38 offset in the rear?

I would like equal track width in the front and rear, and I don't want the wheels to stick out of the fender, but would prefer them to stay in line with the fender.

I am also going to buy adjustable coilovers, and will probably lower the car around 1 inch, depending on my tire setup.

Please let me know, I am new to modifying cars and need some help.

Thank you!
 

