Electrical 1991 Mustang LX 5.0 ignition switch

M

Mindseye007

New Member
Oct 21, 2020
16
1
3
49
ontario
I had the recall done by ford way back in 1995 for my ignition switch and it has never been changed since then, how long do these last? mine looks ok but do you think I should buy one from::LMR and replace it? it's only 13.99 I also want to put brand new bulbs in the Cluster and HVAC cluster is the standard 194 bulb all I need? I wanted to get the Scott Drake LEDs but I heard they cause flashing problems. what do you recommend?

thanks.
 

