1991 Mustang LX Convertible Rear seat belts

I am not any sort of authority on seat belts...



But i'm not sure they are supposed to lock. I think these older style seatbelts use some sort of inertia device that requires a sudden stop to make them lock. None of the 4 seatbelts in my car lock when you pull fast (which concerns me). But i have them out of the car and the moment and if you turn them on their side, they all lock instantly. Makes me think there is a device working off inertia that will lock them up.



I've tried to test while driving but suddenly braking hard and pulling the belt and it has locked, so i'm somewhat convinced this is the case, but given that these are seatbelts, I would love to be 100% positive. I am not.