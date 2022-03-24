1991 Mustang LX Fuel gauge shows full

Hi All,
Just installed a new fuel tank with a new pump, and wires. I turned on the car and the fuel gauge shows full. Can't be full because I only poured 5 gallons of fuel. The car has the original instrument cluster and all the other gauges work but the fuel gauge.
thx
