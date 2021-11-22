1991 Mustang motor mounts replacement

Blueinfan

Mar 18, 2021
Hi All,
my motor mounts on my 1991 Mustang LX 5.0 convertible are really in need of replacing. So I bought some poly ones from LMR.

My question is where do I lift the engine up so I have enough clearance to remove n add?

I do not have an engine lift. The car sits on tire cribs.
 

  519061D8-F8A5-40D8-95DB-32FAFE300731.jpeg
    519061D8-F8A5-40D8-95DB-32FAFE300731.jpeg
    399.5 KB

