1991 Tie rod

Blueinfan

Mar 18, 2021
Temecula
Hi Mustang Community - Need some assistance -

I'm replacing my outer tie rods with parts I ordered from LMR. I was able to remove the tie rods just fine. Now screwing on the new Moog ones and I'm able to screw them on so far until I have to use a wrench on the outter and inner tie rods. I still need about two inches to get to where the old ones were. It's a pain in the butt now.

i hard that the new ones should just screw in, bt now i have to take a wrench to it and its freaking hard.

Is this normal?

So, I ordered some new inner tie rods from Oreillys and hope the outer tie rods are able to screw on further.
 

  tie=rod.JPG
    tie=rod.JPG
    144.5 KB · Views: 0

