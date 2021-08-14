1991 Tie rod

Hi Mustang Community - Need some assistance -



I'm replacing my outer tie rods with parts I ordered from LMR. I was able to remove the tie rods just fine. Now screwing on the new Moog ones and I'm able to screw them on so far until I have to use a wrench on the outter and inner tie rods. I still need about two inches to get to where the old ones were. It's a pain in the butt now.



i hard that the new ones should just screw in, bt now i have to take a wrench to it and its freaking hard.



Is this normal?



So, I ordered some new inner tie rods from Oreillys and hope the outer tie rods are able to screw on further.