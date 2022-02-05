mannymendez25
Member
-
- Feb 12, 2015
-
- 24
-
- 8
-
- 13
-
- 50
Let me know your thoughts on the value of my 1992 Foxbody. Here are the details.
- black on black on black
- bought the car with 41k miles in 2015
- currently has 44k original miles
- 3rd owner
- have the names and copies of the titles from the previous owners
- unmolested
- still has the original spark plug wires dated 1992
- still has the intake baffle that everyone took off back in the day
- according to the Marti report, they only made 68 black/black/black 5.0 manual convertibles in 1992
Attachments
-
Delilah5.0 (31 of 47).jpg500 KB · Views: 0
-
Delilah5.0 (36 of 47).jpg541.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0245.JPG318 KB · Views: 0
-
Interior.JPG430.9 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0251.JPG525.3 KB · Views: 0
-
Delilah5.0 (26 of 47).jpg415.5 KB · Views: 0
-
Spark Plug Wires.jpg287.9 KB · Views: 0
-
Marti Report without VIN.png502.3 KB · Views: 0