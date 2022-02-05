black on black on black

bought the car with 41k miles in 2015

currently has 44k original miles

3rd owner

have the names and copies of the titles from the previous owners

unmolested

still has the original spark plug wires dated 1992

still has the intake baffle that everyone took off back in the day

according to the Marti report, they only made 68 black/black/black 5.0 manual convertibles in 1992

Let me know your thoughts on the value of my 1992 Foxbody. Here are the details.