Electrical 1992 GT Code 66

1

1fstpnycb

New Member
Aug 10, 2011
9
0
1
The check engine light came on and I ran KOEO and KOER tests with my OBD1 reader. KOEO got code 11 O and 66 and 87 continuous memory. I'm not worried about the 2 continuous memory codes because those appear to still be there from when I was having issues a year ago. KOER gives me a 98 which I know is an error but I let continue which then only gives me a Code 66 R. I know this is low voltage MAF error code so I cleaned the MAF sensor. I then back probed A and B on the MAF and was seeing 12 volts. I then back probed C and D and was getting 0.01 voltage which is obviously low. To be honest, i've never got 0.6 volts at idle.

However, the car idles fine. There's no surging, no hunting. After doing my checks for a little bit and the car warming up even more, the check engine light goes out. I don't know what to make of that.

Is it possible messing with the wiring is turning the light out?
Is it possible the car warming up is fixing the issue?
What are the issues related to low voltage at pins C and D on the maf?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

rock4451
Electrical Calling all wiring guys - absolute head scratcher
Replies
24
Views
659
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rock4451
rock4451
P
Error Codes 512, 10, 121
Replies
1
Views
38
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
02 281 GT
Idle and power issues on my '95 Cobra (codes inside)
Replies
8
Views
473
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
1970machwon
Electrical AOD to T5 swap code 67, etc
Replies
34
Views
774
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
91AOD5.0LX
Complete shut down w/code C-18
Replies
14
Views
136
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91AOD5.0LX
91AOD5.0LX
Top Bottom