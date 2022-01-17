Fox 1992 LX 5.0 convertible

Scott_S

Jan 16, 2022
Rock Hill, SC
Hello all. New guy here with, hopefully, a small build thread starting soon.
I'm currently working a deal on a 1992 LX 'vert. Low miles, known history, service records, etc. Currently all stock except for an H-pipe, plug wires and a CD player. I've long been a fan of the Foxbody, and even owned a GT many, many years ago.
I'm looking for something to replace my Jeep YJ. A true 4 seater, true convertible (with the Jeep, the top is usually either on or off....and off all Summer), and something a little more highway/road trip friendly.

Think of it as sort of a "Gentleman's Express". Any mods will be bolt on. I don't plan on getting into the engine (heads, intake or cam). I'll see how it sounds with the H-pipe, but maybe some cat-backs some day? I plan on a thorough tune up, SFC's if they're not already there, strut tower brace, etc. I'll upgrade pads/shoes and brake lines along the way. Probably a short shifter. And, maybe ....maybe .... some 3.55 gears. I do want this thing to be highway friendly for longer road trips.
I'm all ears and welcome any advice about making the car more fun, reliable and enjoyable.

The car is 6 hours away from me now, so everything has been done over the phone or virtually so far. I am planning a trip to look at it in person next month. One thing I now it will need is a new top. Suggestions on the best fitting/quality top?

Here are some teaser pics until I can see it in person.
269991617_4526646537446135_4342969513569245354_n.png
270236083_676949723303037_7367525402996002081_n.jpg
 
