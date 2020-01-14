1992 LX 5.0 mystery. use to run now doesn't. HELP

New here. I bought a "car port" find. 1992 LX Summer edition convertible. 5.0 HO Auto. It sat since 2011. Got it home. Got it to run but crappy. Traced it down to the computer. Put in a replacement out of another Fox 5.0. Started right up and ran great. Maybe a miss now and then because of a few sticky parts. It smoothed out after a while. In the process I did a complete tune up. Plugs, cap, rotor, wires. Also did a compression test. Drove it up and down the driveway a couple times and pulled it into a different part of the garage. Did some other work, new passenger side lock actuator, new drivers side quarter window motor, slide bushings and the usual stuff that weir over time. I started it a few times while working on it. Still ran good. I put the top up to aline the windows. After that, I went to start it and all it did turn over. I am a carburetor/points guy. EEC is new to me.

So this is what I have done so far: Changed the cap, rotor, coil wire, fuel filter. I have 35-40 lb of fuel pressure. I went to check to see if I had spark, so I pulled the coil wire off the cap and laid it to the side to check the arc, it started up and ran great. Cool. Then I went to put the wire back on the cap. It stalled. Pull the wire, start. Put the wire back on, it stalls. Checked with one mechanic, he seemed to think that it was the TFI or the PIP. Changed the TFI. Same. Pulled the distributor and changed the PIP. Same. Check the pulse on the coils pulse side, Tan/yellow wire. It pulses. I have 12+ v on the red/L green side. Checked the pulse on the no. 5 injector. Had a pulse. My next step is to check voltage for the ignition system, switch to rely to coil to TFI to PIP and back to the coil and then the computer again.

I guess, after reading the forums and about a million other post and not seeing this problem, my question is, has anybody else had this problem? Another mechanic said that the voltage in and out of the coil and TFI are critical and have to be all of 12+ volts. That is what I am working on now.