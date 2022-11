1992 Mustang LX Convertible 5.0 auto. This is a summer Edition Model One of 2193 made. 70,000 original miles. No Rust, clean underbody. Has brand new interior with correct black piping. Factory AM/FM Cass radio with amp. Top in great Condition. Runs great has cat delete exhaust. Never used factory donut spare along with Jack. Looking to sell 14,500 or possible trade.