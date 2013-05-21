1992 Mustang Lx Wont Run

Lexi
- May 20, 2013
We have a 92 mustang lx 2.3l non turbo that we bought after it had been sitting for 4-5 years. We cleaned out the tank, changed the plugs and it still ran like crap. It now runs high rpms on start up and idles down after about 5 seconds and dies after 10 seconds. Was told it was the Mass Air Flow and we changed it. It runs better but still have the same issue. We tried replacing the Idle Air Control Valve which did nothing. With both the MAF and the IAC unplugged, the car idles GREAT! With both plugged in, it doesn't want to run for . Is it possible the TPS is bad or fuel pump or fuel filter? We have spark for sure and compression. Also could it be the fuel regulator?! I don't deal much with fuel injection and it's eating at me why it won't run.