1992 Mustang Lx Wont Run

There are a lot of possibilities - a vacuum leak can cause a high idle and a dying problem, so double check all your vacuum connections and hoses. The EGR (seems to be a very common 2.3L problem) can cause issues if it is malfunctioning, including idle problems and stalling.You asked about the TPS earlier, here is the test for it.Unfortunately, you are going to have a difficult problem because there are no codes, so we have nothing to go on. Now, if the battery was just dead any codes are cleared, so I would try to run it again and re-run for codes.Also, we need to cover the basics as well, which is fuel pressure, vacuum, spark and compression. Weakness in any of these areas could cause a driveability problem.One telling thing, though, is that the car is running better with the MAF and IAC unplugged - with these unplugged, the car is going into a limp mode where it uses a predetermined fuel and air strategy. This indicates that we have a problem with one of the sensors, a wiring problem, or (unlikely) a PCM issue. I would double check all connections, grounds, and vacuum lines to the various sensors and really try hard to get it to throw some codes.