I've been in the process of rebuilding my 1992 Mustang GT Fox body, and I wanted some opinions on my wire tuck progress (See image). I'm strongly for placing as much in the fender as possible since there is quite a bit of room in there. Also, I've noticed that there are a lot of wires that come off the solenoid, so much that I made a separate terminal with a jumper to ease the amount of crap that comes off of that thing. Still have a bit more to do before I call it good, but what are your thoughts?