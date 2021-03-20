Progress Thread 1992 Mustang Wire Tuck

I've been in the process of rebuilding my 1992 Mustang GT Fox body, and I wanted some opinions on my wire tuck progress (See image). I'm strongly for placing as much in the fender as possible since there is quite a bit of room in there. Also, I've noticed that there are a lot of wires that come off the solenoid, so much that I made a separate terminal with a jumper to ease the amount of crap that comes off of that thing. Still have a bit more to do before I call it good, but what are your thoughts?

IMG_2240.jpg




IMG_2229.jpg
 

What material is that distribution post mount printed out of? If PLA, it will disintegrate over time due to heat and vibration.
 
Swhitney said:
It is PLA. Never heard of that, maybe I will come up with another solution here soon.
Click to expand...

not depends highly on environmental conditions, but the risk is there. Would hate to see the post break free and bounce off metal

3dprintergeeks.com

How Long Will a PLA 3D Printed Object Last? - 3dPrinterGeeks.com

PLA is made from biodegradable materials, which means that it will degrade over time. That is the primary reason filament manufacturers supply the rolls sealed and...
3dprintergeeks.com 3dprintergeeks.com

Your work looks good. I’m in the middle of doing the same thing. Your a bit further along than I
 
Mustang5L5 said:
not depends highly on environmental conditions, but the risk is there. Would hate to see the post break free and bounce off metal

3dprintergeeks.com

How Long Will a PLA 3D Printed Object Last? - 3dPrinterGeeks.com

PLA is made from biodegradable materials, which means that it will degrade over time. That is the primary reason filament manufacturers supply the rolls sealed and...
3dprintergeeks.com 3dprintergeeks.com

Your work looks good. I’m in the middle of doing the same thing. Your a bit further along than I
Click to expand...

Maybe PETG would have better to use for longevity?
 
