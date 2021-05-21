1993 5.0 injector harness shorted

Hi all, new to the site and computers. Please bear with.

1993 E150 5.0. Has fuel, has spark, has injector pulse depending how I check.

This is a wiring issue. Distributor is disconnected, engine harness is disconnected and unplugged. It is not PCM>

Today I had power at both sides of an injector. The red wired 12V+ and tan wire 12V+ untill I unplugged all 8 injectors.

Tomorrow I am going to pull engine harness and unwrap. IMO there should be 8 ground wires, 1 for each injector. They have to be pinched / melted somewhere.

My question is where is the common spot?

I may just go in and do a valve job while I'm in there but it needs a rear main so prob going to get in and freshen rods/ mains, rings. However I would like to resolve the electrical issue first.

I was rather discouraged a few days ago. I forgot how to work on this stuff......as simple as it was/is. Also haven't seen my noid lights in 20+ years.

Thanks in advance.