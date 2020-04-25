just got this beautiful black 93 5.0 5 speed with 15k original miles.....the car inside and out is pristine as is the underneath and engine bay. The exhaust and engine are 100% stock and factory original other than a K&N air filter.



Although I do have some gremlins.....here Are my issues.



1. very hard to start...takes 2-4 attempts...once it catches it idles well with no issues.

2. under normal driving it’s drives decent, few small stumbles at most but regardless if slowly accelerating or hard on the throttle, the car hits a wall at 3000rpms and falls flat and won’t go above 3500 rpms. It has zero real power and has the feel of something with a governor on it.

3. exhaust is stock and 28 years old... wonder if the the cats/ muffler may be clogging as it doesn’t have the old rumble I remember from back in the day.

4. no codes are being thrown nor engine check light.



What I looked at so far



1. the air filter was clean as was the throttle body....I need to check to make sure it’s opening fully.

2. got new super unleaded gas in and I added some injector cleaner just to see what it would do



While I’m going to do some mods in the near future, I’d like to ensure it runs well before moving on. Although the mods may find my culprit.



My plan for this car is ——





1. Cobra Intake /Manifold

2. BKK 65mm TB

3. BKK CAI

4. BKK MAF

5. FRRP 19 lbs Injectors

6. 130 Amp Alt

7. Ford Racing 3.55 gears

8. GT 40 Heads w/ 1.7 RR

10. Dual Exhaust with Flowmasters ....maybe just 2 hi-flow cats if any.





any suggestions on what may be causing my current issues with no power or acceleration ?



Thanks

S01