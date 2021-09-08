1993 bank fire wont run on ether

Hello all,

I have a 1993 5.0 stopped running. Oil pressure was low on the guage but it turns over and was running a bit rough and rich. It sounds like it wants to run and will run every 2 weeks for a bit but not long enough to get out and set timing. It seems like the ecm is bouncing the timing all over.

When it stopped, I had low fuel pressure. New pump, 50psi. I checked injector wiring. They work. I pulled them and checked outside the vehicle.

New timing chain, dist, map, wires, plugs cap and rotor. Double checked timing.

New ecm, New dist module. Compression 130.

WILL NOT START ON ETHER.

Are my lifters not pumping up except for residual oil?