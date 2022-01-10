1993 Brake Booster install on 1991 Ford Mustang LX

Hi All,
I updated my 1991 Ford Mustang LX Stock brake booster/ MC to a 1991 Cobra booster/ MC. I have upgraded the brake lines. Now the problem I have is is there a trick to connect the brake pedal to the booster from the inside? Can I connect the brake booster to the pedal from the inside after completely tightening the MC, and brake lines?
