1993 Brake Booster install on 1991 Ford Mustang LX

Blueinfan

Mar 18, 2021
Hi All,
I updated my 1991 Ford Mustang LX Stock brake booster/ MC to a 1991 Cobra booster/ MC. I have upgraded the brake lines. Now the problem I have is is there a trick to connect the brake pedal to the booster from the inside? Can I connect the brake booster to the pedal from the inside after completely tightening the MC, and brake lines?
 

  1991 Mustang LX.jpg
    1991 Mustang LX.jpg
    69.1 KB · Views: 5

