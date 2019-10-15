1993 Cobra R

67ponyman said: Went to a local car restoration shop and they have what they claim is a real 93 Cobra R. Didn’t have the time to get too much detail but he blew up the original engine and Ford wouldn’t warranty the R ,because it was a race car basically, so he had the dealer put in a 351 and a radio at the same time two months after purchasing the car brand new and now he’s claiming it’s worth more with the wrong engine and a radio because he’s claiming it was factory built even though all the work was done at the dealer not the factory. I just want to make sure I’m right before I start arguing about price. Click to expand...

Honestly, it’s a silly and pointless argument.It‘s not factory. It’s not even a dealer installed “option”.It’s what the owner decided he wanted thrown in their after he screwed the original engine. If the original engine was included with the deal, that might be of interest.The body of a REAL R would hold some value.It’s what you buy when you can’t quite find or afford a complete original.The 351 makes it a fun car to drive around in and the radio gives you something else to think about than what’s being done to your kidneys from the harsh drive.The guy selling it is living in a world where unicorns are real to him.It’ll never be a totally original R unless he has the original drivetrain to sell with it. If he does, very cool. Then you can negotiate based on what it would cost you to make it a complete R again.If you got the money and are hard on for this model, it might be interesting. It doesn’t sound like the seller has a real clue though.You might have to let this one slip by you.