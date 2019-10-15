1993 Cobra R

6

67ponyman

New Member
Oct 15, 2019
2
0
1
33
Missouri
Went to a local car restoration shop and they have what they claim is a real 93 Cobra R. Didn’t have the time to get too much detail but he blew up the original engine and Ford wouldn’t warranty the R ,because it was a race car basically, so he had the dealer put in a 351 and a radio at the same time two months after purchasing the car brand new and now he’s claiming it’s worth more with the wrong engine and a radio because he’s claiming it was factory built even though all the work was done at the dealer not the factory. I just want to make sure I’m right before I start arguing about price.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,681
8,797
224
Massachusetts
Not factory. Dealers are glorified mechanic shops (no offense) and no different than having Joe two-tooth install the 351.

Would be a hit on value in my book....a big one. It won’t be cheap still.

What number R is it?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gs87GT
6

67ponyman

New Member
Oct 15, 2019
2
0
1
33
Missouri
I’m not saying it’s not a real cobra r. I’m hoping somebody on here actually knows what they are talking about and can help me prove to this moron that owns the car that it’s not worth $130k without the correct engine. He’s claiming it to be the only one of the 107 cobra r’s made to come with a 351 and a radio from the factory even though it was a dealer that did all the work months after the owner bought it and blew up the original engine.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,681
8,797
224
Massachusetts
No way to prove it other than he tries to sell it and nobody bites.

Only way to be factory is if it was done on the Dearborn assembly line.

Have him give you a Marti report. Every high dollar mustang sold usually gets s Marti report as part of the paperwork package. Or even better yet, have Kevin Marti himself bless the car as having a factory 351.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Habu135 and HotFox
JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Mustang Master
Feb 19, 2017
595
313
93
39
I would be asking for a Marti report and running the VIN before haggling over price. As few of those as there are, it should be easy to find out if its it's real. There were only 107 1993 Mustang Cobra R's made.
 
revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
7,946
946
214
40
Acworth, GA
Be positive, be courteous, be patient. You catch more flies with honey. I take it this is a car you want, because you have taken the time to argue about price, and ask for advice. This is not a car I would be afraid to lose, because his argument is invalid. It is not an original Cobra. Maybe someone will bite on that BS story he is giving, but probably not. There aren't too many people looking for a classic like a Cobra R without doing some research. Give him your email, or phone number, or whatever, and just tell him to contact you if he changes his mind.

Kurt
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,681
8,797
224
Massachusetts
He might be using this example as a benchmark


A 500 mile, never seen rain, never dealer prepped example. IIRC the guy who bought it claims he overpayed but he just wanted it that badly
 
Habu135

Habu135

Advanced Member
Jan 10, 2019
501
268
73
39
California
This very cherry 2000 Cobra R was at a local car show. Car had less than 50 miles (yes fifty) on it. The owner came across as way to eaten up about it.
20191015_162044.jpg
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,541
1,245
214
Seaside, CA
Wish him luck and walk away. If he's not reasonable enough to realize that a non original R isn't worth as much, then he can't be reasoned with.
 
F

FoxChasis

5 Year Member
Dec 23, 2003
411
108
63
foxchassis.com
Every one of the 4993 Cobras, and 107 Cobra Rs, had a "G.T.40" 5.0L engine from the factory. All of them have a VIN that starts with 1FACP42D. All. Of. Them.

D = G.T.40 5.0L engine

All of the 107 Cobra Rs had the "radio credit option" (radio delete), code "Y" on the owner card and door tag.

The 1995 Cobra R had a factory-installed 351W (1FALP42C), not the 1993 Cobra R.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Useful
Reactions: Gs87GT, FastDriver and General karthief
2000xp8

2000xp8

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
6,795
975
194
NJ
This car would have to be a steal of a price to buy
People with R type of money are picky and rightfully so.
So if you were to buy it and later want to sell it, all the same issues you will use to get it cheaper are going to be used against you.

This particular car will be really hard to price. I for one wouldn't buy it for a cent more than I thought I could sell it for.

And in 93 I find it hard to believe a ford dealer was doing 351 swaps.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: General karthief
Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
11,846
11,264
193
57
Discordia
67ponyman said:
Went to a local car restoration shop and they have what they claim is a real 93 Cobra R. Didn’t have the time to get too much detail but he blew up the original engine and Ford wouldn’t warranty the R ,because it was a race car basically, so he had the dealer put in a 351 and a radio at the same time two months after purchasing the car brand new and now he’s claiming it’s worth more with the wrong engine and a radio because he’s claiming it was factory built even though all the work was done at the dealer not the factory. I just want to make sure I’m right before I start arguing about price.
Click to expand...
Honestly, it’s a silly and pointless argument.

It‘s not factory. It’s not even a dealer installed “option”.

It’s what the owner decided he wanted thrown in their after he screwed the original engine. If the original engine was included with the deal, that might be of interest.

The body of a REAL R would hold some value.

It’s what you buy when you can’t quite find or afford a complete original.

The 351 makes it a fun car to drive around in and the radio gives you something else to think about than what’s being done to your kidneys from the harsh drive.

The guy selling it is living in a world where unicorns are real to him.

It’ll never be a totally original R unless he has the original drivetrain to sell with it. If he does, very cool. Then you can negotiate based on what it would cost you to make it a complete R again.

If you got the money and are hard on for this model, it might be interesting. It doesn’t sound like the seller has a real clue though.

You might have to let this one slip by you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Habu135 Fox : How Much Power Does a Stock 1993 Cobra Make? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Habu135 What's it Worth? Authentic '93 Cobra Floor Mats What is it Worth?!?!? 1
Habu135 What's it Worth? '93 Cobra What is it Worth?!?!? 3
B SOLD 1993 Mustang cobra 48k original miles owned and built by Johnny Lightning JLP Performance. $28,000 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 4
Tubbster66 SOLD 1993 Cobra Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 7
Similar threads
Fox : How Much Power Does a Stock 1993 Cobra Make?
What's it Worth? Authentic '93 Cobra Floor Mats
What's it Worth? '93 Cobra
SOLD 1993 Mustang cobra 48k original miles owned and built by Johnny Lightning JLP Performance. $28,000
SOLD 1993 Cobra
Top Bottom