Hey guys, just picked up this rear end and was trying to figure out what it came out of. I was told a 93' cobra but it has no tag a TA rear diff cover and ssbc calipers with a few markings on the housing. It is 30 years old and obviously modified also was told it has 3.50 gears, I know cobra/svo/tbird came disc? I haven't ripped into it yet to get a closer look or measurments.....Thoughts?





Thanks, M.