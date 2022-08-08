Selling my 1993 Mustang GT. Bought this from the original owner about 2 years ago. The car has one quality repaint (8-10), original (9-10) interior, and gets compliments wherever it goes. Since I’ve had the car, I’ve done the following: Fresh (under 500 miles) forged piston (factory TRW) standard bore 302, balanced, Moly rings gapped for nitrous, 7 qt. oil pan, Canton windage screen, ARP rod bolts, ARP head bolts, ported GT-40P heads (Alex valve spring kit), correct shorty headers, Lunati cam P/N 20350623, aftermarket intake w/30 lb. injectors, rebuilt (by previous owner) AOD, deep aluminum pan, cooler, ~2500 stall converter, 3.27 limited slip, aluminum radiator, Ford Contour fans (factory shroud/fan included), sub-frame connectors, Off-Road pipe, Magna-Flow cat-back with turndowns (new tailpipes included, not installed), working cruise, door locks, power seats, etc. Cold A/C, Bluetooth enabled stereo and quality speaker replacement in factory locations. All mods done to look factory. I have all receipts and .xls maintenance log. Car idles great (slight lope) with A/C, runs at/below 190 degrees in the Texas summer, sounds great and runs much better than one would expect for this combination. Car hasn’t been abused or seen the track, located in Seguin, Texas. Clear title in my name, $19K