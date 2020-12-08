Fox 1993 GT Exterior Restoration

Anyone know where to find the gaskets for the hardware on a factory sunroof? I don't need the hardware, all I need are the rubber gaskets that go between the hardware and the glass.
 

How hard is it to transfer original outside mirror glass to new housings?

The LMR mirrors look good, but I'm wondering if the "objects are closer" in the passenger side is just an engraving or if that mirror is actually convex.
 
I ordered a whole bunch of parts from LMR recently. I must say I have the best wife in the world, she told me to order everything I need and get the car fixed.

So I ordered:
-Headlights w/seals, hardware, and Perde Solar bulbs, clearance lights, and foglights w/LED bulbs
-LX tail lights w/hardware (though I do still like the cheese graters
-Sunroof hardware kit and weatherstrip (both)
-Rear spoiler install kit
-New 5.0L badges
-All new body weatherstrip
-Under hood seal at firewall
-New OEM hood prop latch
-OEM under hood light
-Cowl panel hardware kit
-Front and rear window trim clips
-Outside electric mirror assemblies
-Lock cylinder gaskets
-Radiator air deflector
-Rear hatch struts
And a few other odds and ends.

The sunroof is stripped down, painted, tinted, and the new weatherstrip is installed. The sunroof glass has some scratches in it. There is a company here that can polish glass so I'm going to see what they can do.
20201214_173445.jpg

20201214_173755.jpg


I put the 5.0 badges on, cleaned the smoke damage from the rear spoiler as best as I could. I think it turned out decent.
20201214_173639.jpg

20201214_173153.jpg

I also noticed I have some paint peeling already. This picture is under the windshield moulding on the top left area. I'm going to see about getting some black primer from a glass shop and applying it before touch up paint. There are a few areas that need touch up.
20201214_173929.jpg


So with that out of the way, can anyone tell me which side the rubber gaskets in the spoiler hardware kit install on? Do they go between the spoiler and body, or under the nut on the interior. The kit came with 12, there are 6 studs so I was maybe going to use all 12. 6 in between the spoiler and body and 6 between the retaining nuts and hatch.
20201214_175139.jpg


I would also like to know approximately where the torx screw in the headlight adjusters should be set at. Do I just center it in the headlight bracket, or is there an actual measurement?

It doesn't have a 5mm hex end to be able to adjust it once the headlights are installed. Top right in the picture.
20201214_175422.jpg


I did seal every seam on the lights with clear silicone per LMR instructions.
 
JMGlasgow said:
How hard is it to transfer original outside mirror glass to new housings?

https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/power-mirror-rebuild.901292/
Power Mirror Rebuild

Power Mirror Rebuild

Figure I'd make this thread to keep track of my work vs having it mixed into my progress thread. I'm going through both my original mirrors and have learned a few tips/tricks. This might be of value to someone in the future that wants to preserve their original mirrors for some reason, or not...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
