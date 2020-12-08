I ordered a whole bunch of parts from LMR recently. I must say I have the best wife in the world, she told me to order everything I need and get the car fixed.So I ordered:-Headlights w/seals, hardware, and Perde Solar bulbs, clearance lights, and foglights w/LED bulbs-LX tail lights w/hardware (though I do still like the cheese graters-Sunroof hardware kit and weatherstrip (both)-Rear spoiler install kit-New 5.0L badges-All new body weatherstrip-Under hood seal at firewall-New OEM hood prop latch-OEM under hood light-Cowl panel hardware kit-Front and rear window trim clips-Outside electric mirror assemblies-Lock cylinder gaskets-Radiator air deflector-Rear hatch strutsAnd a few other odds and ends.The sunroof is stripped down, painted, tinted, and the new weatherstrip is installed. The sunroof glass has some scratches in it. There is a company here that can polish glass so I'm going to see what they can do.I put the 5.0 badges on, cleaned the smoke damage from the rear spoiler as best as I could. I think it turned out decent.I also noticed I have some paint peeling already. This picture is under the windshield moulding on the top left area. I'm going to see about getting some black primer from a glass shop and applying it before touch up paint. There are a few areas that need touch up.So with that out of the way, can anyone tell me which side the rubber gaskets in the spoiler hardware kit install on? Do they go between the spoiler and body, or under the nut on the interior. The kit came with 12, there are 6 studs so I was maybe going to use all 12. 6 in between the spoiler and body and 6 between the retaining nuts and hatch.I would also like to know approximately where the torx screw in the headlight adjusters should be set at. Do I just center it in the headlight bracket, or is there an actual measurement?It doesn't have a 5mm hex end to be able to adjust it once the headlights are installed. Top right in the picture.I did seal every seam on the lights with clear silicone per LMR instructions.