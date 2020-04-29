Hello, I recently purchased a 1993 Mustang GT. I haven't been able to register it yet due to the DMV being closed because of the quarantine. I have been letting it run in my driveway every couple of days. Yesterday it randomly stalled after 30 seconds of running. I turned it on again, same thing. Ever since then it either:a. Runs fine and doesn't stall (only had that once)b. Runs fine the stallsc. RPMs go up but it can't startd. Runs but hitting the gas takes a second for the RPMs to go up, they don't go up very high and the car sounds like it's struggling.I've had the car for over a month now and it was fine before that. I don't think it's the battery as sometimes I can get it to run fine. I hear the fuel pump priming, and the previous owner said he replaced it, so I'm assuming that's working. Maybe fuel filter? I've also heard MAF possibly. The car does have the CEL on, but it's always been on, I'm assuming due to it having long headers and a Flowmaster exhaust. Any ideas what it could be?Here are some videos to help me explain: