Engine 1993 GT keeps stalling after 30 seconds to a minute when sitting

Hello, I recently purchased a 1993 Mustang GT. I haven't been able to register it yet due to the DMV being closed because of the quarantine. I have been letting it run in my driveway every couple of days. Yesterday it randomly stalled after 30 seconds of running. I turned it on again, same thing. Ever since then it either:

a. Runs fine and doesn't stall (only had that once)

b. Runs fine the stalls

c. RPMs go up but it can't start

d. Runs but hitting the gas takes a second for the RPMs to go up, they don't go up very high and the car sounds like it's struggling.

I've had the car for over a month now and it was fine before that. I don't think it's the battery as sometimes I can get it to run fine. I hear the fuel pump priming, and the previous owner said he replaced it, so I'm assuming that's working. Maybe fuel filter? I've also heard MAF possibly. The car does have the CEL on, but it's always been on, I'm assuming due to it having long headers and a Flowmaster exhaust. Any ideas what it could be?

Here are some videos to help me explain:

What normally happens (note: the noise at the end is my neighbor cutting his grass, not the car)

Another example where the RPMs drop low and the engine revs itself

Can't rev above 1500 no matter how much I press the gas pedal
 

You need a new Thin Film Ignition module (TFI)
Have you pulled codes? Drop by Amazon and pickup an OBD1 code reader. We also have instructions on pulling codes with a paperclip if you are interested in that.
 
Other possibilities include but are not limited to:

PiP in the distributor
Weak Ignition coil
Bad Fuel Pump
Bad Fuel Regulator
Intermittent Wiring
Ignition Switch in the Steering Column
 
