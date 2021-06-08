Paint and Body 1993 Hatch latch not latching

Trogdor

Aug 30, 2018
Anna, TX
This is the second time I've had this issue. The hatch latch on my 93 is not engaging, meaning that when I shut the the hatch it does not latch. I tried turning the key and it seems to have lost the spring back effect. I tried to simulate the latch closing on the strike with a screwdriver and the mechanism will move, but it won't lock closed in place.

Has anyone ran into this issue and found a solution short of replacing the latch?
 

