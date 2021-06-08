This is the second time I've had this issue. The hatch latch on my 93 is not engaging, meaning that when I shut the the hatch it does not latch. I tried turning the key and it seems to have lost the spring back effect. I tried to simulate the latch closing on the strike with a screwdriver and the mechanism will move, but it won't lock closed in place.



Has anyone ran into this issue and found a solution short of replacing the latch?