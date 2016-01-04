91TwighlightGT
I've been working on this project since 2011, and have a build thread going over at the corral... but frankly, that place is so dead these days that I have been kicking around moving it to where people would actually see it. I probably should have done it years ago, but seeing as how the project still has a few months left...
So, without further ado, this is the project: Take a beat up 1993 2.3L car, convert the body to 1993 Cobra R specs, and eventually build a 2.3L turbo motor for the powerplant. The car will be a daily driver with (hopefully) some occasional autocross duty.
The project is mostly paint and body work/restoration and less about modification.
Part 1: 05/15/2011
I'm in the process of converting my 93 LX 2.3 to a Cobra clone. I figured since my project will be body work intensive, the best place to post up the project would be in the body shop forum.
So, without further ado, here is the gem...
Early February. Giving the new ride a first look. Not too impressive. Needs a windshield, and the driver's window isn't opened, it is missing!
All 105 HP out of the 18 year old 2.3L Four Cylinder.
Left front fender apron damage. Looks like a minor frame pull is in this car's future. No biggie.
Left front fender area. Probably going to need both fenders. New lights are ready to installation in the future.
Door is pretty wavy. Probably going to need another one of those, too.
More damage! Going to need a little pull on this quarter panel. New gas door is going to be needed.
This hatch is wasted. Fiberglass will replace this rust prone hatch.
New tail lenses on the way.
Car has a lot of little spots to repair, like this one.
I usually make it to the toilet before I take a dump. I guess the people who owned this car weren't quite as good
Interior... needs a "good cleanup" to say the least. New carpet, seat disassembly and cleaning, and a new headliner should bring it back nicely.
Door hinge kit on the way. Can't close the door without lifting it up, as it hangs down about a full inch when opened.
Part 1: Continued
More...
That's the driver's seat! Looks pretty different without the foam cushions and cloth seat covers! This one is getting a couple of new welds to fix the "gangsta lean" these cars are known for.
New fuel tank, housing a new fuel pump. Previous owner damaged the last tank so that it was leaking.
My repainted differential cover. Had to take remove the axles to replace the rear axle bearings.
New parking brake cables. They were frozen, and had the rear brakes locked on. Car has brand new front rotors, calipers, pads, front wheel bearings, rear wheel bearings, rear shoes, rear drums, and brake hoses all the way around. She'll stop
Tail lenses off of an 86 GT. They need a little refinishing, but they are on right now so I can get the inspection all squared away.
Brand new exhaust on the way. Could probably save some of this, but... nah.
Interior is looking a little different these days!
Passenger rear floor pan is... uh... rusty! Cutting and welding on the way!
The old exhaust manifold. Ditching the heavy, no flow POS for a Ranger tubular piece.
Ranger header looks nice with the new paint. Quite a bit lighter than the stock junk.
New rack and pinion. The old one was leaking, so it was time to upgrade to a sport rack. 2.5 turns lock to lock, down from 3.
Another shot of the interior. Still a long way to go here!
Okay, what the hell did these people do in this car? You know what, I don't want to know. Seats are disgusting.
The fearless. Me on the left, my Dad on the right.
Washing out the seat covers after they are removed. Yum!
