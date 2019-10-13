Super clean 93 with 43,900 miles on the clock. You really need to see it to appreciate it.

The only modifications are an aftermarket radio, flowmasters and a 6 speed T56.

Here is the story.......I just purchased the car with the intent of having a perfect foxbody that I could do minor mods and enjoy a basically stock car. Well now that it's in the garage all I can think of is horsepower!!! I feel like this car is worth too much and FAR to clean to start modifying so I have decided to sell and grab a project car. I am in Turnersville, NJ and I am asking $17,900 obo.