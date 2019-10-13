For Sale 1993 LX Hatchback

N

nojretlas

Member
Aug 24, 2006
17
4
13
Super clean 93 with 43,900 miles on the clock. You really need to see it to appreciate it.
The only modifications are an aftermarket radio, flowmasters and a 6 speed T56.
Here is the story.......I just purchased the car with the intent of having a perfect foxbody that I could do minor mods and enjoy a basically stock car. Well now that it's in the garage all I can think of is horsepower!!! I feel like this car is worth too much and FAR to clean to start modifying so I have decided to sell and grab a project car. I am in Turnersville, NJ and I am asking $17,900 obo.
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: Habu135, 91GTstroked, carguynj and 1 other person

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S For Sale 1993 Mustang LX 5.0 Reef Blue, Auto, Hatchback Stamford, CT Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
stangraccer WTB/Trade WTB OEM Cargo Net for 1993 Hatchback Interior Exterior Parts 2
M 1989 4 Cyl Manual To 5.0 With 1993 5.0 Manual Donor Car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
N SOLD 1993 Ford Mustang Lx Hatchback Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
1993whtstang SOLD 1993 Mustang Gt Hatchback, 72,000 miles, lots of mods Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
Similar threads
For Sale 1993 Mustang LX 5.0 Reef Blue, Auto, Hatchback Stamford, CT
WTB/Trade WTB OEM Cargo Net for 1993 Hatchback
1989 4 Cyl Manual To 5.0 With 1993 5.0 Manual Donor Car
SOLD 1993 Ford Mustang Lx Hatchback
SOLD 1993 Mustang Gt Hatchback, 72,000 miles, lots of mods
Top Bottom