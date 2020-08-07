1993 Mustang 2.3 L Automatic A4LD Transmission - Help

Hi,

We took my sons 1993 Fox in to a transmission shop to do a transmission swap. The replacement is a used transmission from a 1989 Fox. All indications is that this is a reliable swap with no major issues. However, the shop mechanics installed the transmission before checking any connections. They are claiming that the 1993 Fox has 3 connections while the 89 only has 2 connections which is leaving a third with no where to connect. I only spoke with them over the phone but I do not understand entirely what the issue is. I have looked at the harness connections to buy of the web and all show only two connections. Is it possible that they are talking about pins in the connections themselves. I am doing as much investigation as possible but cannot physically see the problem until Monday. The 1989 transmission is in and on the rack but they cannot connect the harness. I am not understanding this issue and can find no other threads on this occurrence by other posters.

HELP!