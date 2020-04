I know this part is basically unobtainable but has anyone found a substitute that will work in its place? The horn and cruise control still work but the airbag light flashes and the code is a 13...Bad Clock Spring.



FT3ZZ-14A664 A is the original part number.... I found one for a 93 Cobra but it has a different part number of F3ZC- 14A664-AB



thanks

S01