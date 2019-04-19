For Sale 1993 mustang gt 5.0 $3500 obo

geterdone425

Oct 2, 2018
Washington
1993 mustang 5.0 5.0 high output T5 manual trans Long tube headers Offroad h-pipe Aftermarket mufflers Electric fan-no manual fan Alum caster camber plates Short throw shifter Cold air intake Drilled slotted rotors front 3g alt Lowered Large after market sway bars front and rear for those corners 17in cobra wheels HID headlights Smoked lx taillights Tinted glass Aftermarket race seats Grant steering wheel Fast fun car $3500 obo located in Lake Steven's Washington.
20190415_095320.jpg
20190415_095424.jpg
20190415_095424.jpg
 

Attachments

A

Alexander marin

Jan 29, 2020
Chicago il. 60629
Can you text on when we can work something out 7736645684 on the 93 mustang gt
 
