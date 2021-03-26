Well didn't think I'd sell it but my 93GT is up for sale.70k original miles on body, rust free, paint is good driver quality not show car.I'll try to list all the mods , please read and contact me with questions.Engine: 1000mi on build:393w stroker , 1969 351w block all new bearings , decked, align honed, bored and fluxed by machine shop.Scat rotating assembly, SRP forged pistons 10.5:1 comp. ARP hardware, Felpro 9333pt head gaskets.RHS 200 heads, 7/16 stud , Crane gold rockers, TFS pushrods, TFS link bar liftersBullet racing cam .588 I/E , duration 237 / 243.Edelbrock Victor EFI intake, BBK 75mm TB, 42lb ( Ford green) injectors.No smogVented v/c to catch can.Intrepid dual electric fans controlled by Flexalite 33054 vsc.ECU is a PimpXS , full disclosure it could use some fine tuning in certain areas, just don't have the time.Car goes like a scalded dog.Suspension:Koni SRT orange all the way aroundBMR tubular front control arms with coil overs, 225 lb springsEibach pro kit rear springs.Lower torque box reinforcements.Steeda rear lower control arms, can't remember brand of uppers but aftermarket.BBK sub frame connectors , welded.Stifflers jacking rails .93 Cobra 4 lug rear disc upgrade , drilled / slotted rotors on all 4 with Hawk HPS pads.93 Cobra booster, SN95 m/c, upgrade done with correct lines from M & M, ebrake mod completed.Stock 70k mile T5Z .Ram HDX clutchFirewall adjuster with double hook quadrant3:73 Ford gearsColor is reef blue over atomic silver ( Lexus color ) original lower was a ss gray smoke color but now base coat clear coat.Stripes on hood / fenders are vinyl and could be removed by new owner.2003-2004 Cobra replica wheels.Oil pressure, fuel pressure, temp and AFR gauges.Front seats have been recovered with TMI Mach I style upholstery , rears are still stock.I have a bunch of other stuff that could be worked into a deal if chosen.I have the original A9l ECUI have the original 70k short block that came out of this car , stored and bagged up.This is a rust free 93GT with some paint imperfections but is solid driver quality , a lot of money invested.Time for me to move on and let someone else enjoy it.Located in North Haven CT.asking 14k obo.shipping is responsibility of buyer .