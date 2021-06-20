Bzammitt
Member
-
- Mar 14, 2021
-
- 32
-
- 22
-
- 18
-
- 29
I am posting for sale a beautiful fox body notchback mustang. The car has been in my family since 2012 and has been primarily used as a nice weekend cruiser/show car. It is very fast and draws a lot of attention everywhere I go. The car is extremely clean, I’d give the outside a 8.5/10 and the inside a 9.5/10.
The engine is very strong, as is the T5 transmission- it shifts very tight and precise. The body of the car has 87,583 miles on it and there are about 2,500 miles on the 347 stroker motor. The heater core was just replaced and I just changed the oil and spark plugs. It easily has over $20,000 in aftermarket parts installed. I have included what I know about the car below:
VIN: 1FACP40M5PF123826
(Originally a 4 cylinder/AOD car)
Engine/drivetrain-
347 stroker (Scat 347 stroker kit)
Trickflow twisted wedge 170 aluminum heads
Trickflow 1.6 roller rocker arms
Trickflow stage 1 cam
Trickflow intake manifold
Trickflow valve covers
Trickflow oil filler tube
Professional Products 75mm throttle body
Cold air intake
MSD distributor
MSD 6AL ignition box
MSD blaster coil
Ford racing spark plug wires
Granatelli Motorsports MAF Sensor
Professional products Adjustable FPR
Steeda billet fuel rail
Ford 30lb injectors
Upgraded (3G) alternator
Motorcraft coolant hose kit
Milodon 7qt oil pan
McLeod hydraulic clutch kit
Spec stage 2 clutch
3.5” Aluminum driveshaft
3.73 gears
Ford 8.8” rear end
MAC differential cover
Wheels/brakes/suspension-
Race Star Industries 92 drag star 15” wheels
Mickey Thompson ET Streets F: 26x6r15 R: 275/50r15
Eibach pro street coilovers
Steeda camber plates
Tubular K-member
Tubular A-arms
Welded subframe connectors
5 lug swap
Slotted rotors front and back
Ford SVT Cobra rear caliper/disc brake upgrade
Exhaust-
1 5/8” long tube headers
2.5” exhaust
Magnaflow mufflers
Electronic exhaust cut outs (sounds mean)
Interior/audio-
Corbeau vinyl sport seats
Corbeau vinyl rear seat cover
New black carpet
New headliner
Short shifter
Insignia CD player
Kenwood speakers
Rockford Fosgate Punch P3 12" subwoofer
Rockford Fosgate R5001XD amp
New Duralast Gold battery relocated to the trunk
Body-
Repainted Ford “Bright Red”
Steeda 2” cowl fiberglass hood w/ louvers
Painted racing stripes
Rear spoiler
6k LED headlights
Being a 28 year old car, it is not perfect. The A/C is not currently working, but I have the full kit to convert the A/C to modern R134a. The idle also surges for about a minute during a cold start.
Notchback mustangs have only been increasing in value, especially clean ones. I purchased the car from my Uncle earlier this year as a fun car for the summer, but my wife is now pregnant, so the car has to go. If you have been wanting one, there is no better time than now! Clean title in hand, asking price is $20,000. I am not interested in trades. No test drives without cash in hand. Please PM if interested, car is located in Grand Rapids, MI
The engine is very strong, as is the T5 transmission- it shifts very tight and precise. The body of the car has 87,583 miles on it and there are about 2,500 miles on the 347 stroker motor. The heater core was just replaced and I just changed the oil and spark plugs. It easily has over $20,000 in aftermarket parts installed. I have included what I know about the car below:
VIN: 1FACP40M5PF123826
(Originally a 4 cylinder/AOD car)
Engine/drivetrain-
347 stroker (Scat 347 stroker kit)
Trickflow twisted wedge 170 aluminum heads
Trickflow 1.6 roller rocker arms
Trickflow stage 1 cam
Trickflow intake manifold
Trickflow valve covers
Trickflow oil filler tube
Professional Products 75mm throttle body
Cold air intake
MSD distributor
MSD 6AL ignition box
MSD blaster coil
Ford racing spark plug wires
Granatelli Motorsports MAF Sensor
Professional products Adjustable FPR
Steeda billet fuel rail
Ford 30lb injectors
Upgraded (3G) alternator
Motorcraft coolant hose kit
Milodon 7qt oil pan
McLeod hydraulic clutch kit
Spec stage 2 clutch
3.5” Aluminum driveshaft
3.73 gears
Ford 8.8” rear end
MAC differential cover
Wheels/brakes/suspension-
Race Star Industries 92 drag star 15” wheels
Mickey Thompson ET Streets F: 26x6r15 R: 275/50r15
Eibach pro street coilovers
Steeda camber plates
Tubular K-member
Tubular A-arms
Welded subframe connectors
5 lug swap
Slotted rotors front and back
Ford SVT Cobra rear caliper/disc brake upgrade
Exhaust-
1 5/8” long tube headers
2.5” exhaust
Magnaflow mufflers
Electronic exhaust cut outs (sounds mean)
Interior/audio-
Corbeau vinyl sport seats
Corbeau vinyl rear seat cover
New black carpet
New headliner
Short shifter
Insignia CD player
Kenwood speakers
Rockford Fosgate Punch P3 12" subwoofer
Rockford Fosgate R5001XD amp
New Duralast Gold battery relocated to the trunk
Body-
Repainted Ford “Bright Red”
Steeda 2” cowl fiberglass hood w/ louvers
Painted racing stripes
Rear spoiler
6k LED headlights
Being a 28 year old car, it is not perfect. The A/C is not currently working, but I have the full kit to convert the A/C to modern R134a. The idle also surges for about a minute during a cold start.
Notchback mustangs have only been increasing in value, especially clean ones. I purchased the car from my Uncle earlier this year as a fun car for the summer, but my wife is now pregnant, so the car has to go. If you have been wanting one, there is no better time than now! Clean title in hand, asking price is $20,000. I am not interested in trades. No test drives without cash in hand. Please PM if interested, car is located in Grand Rapids, MI
Attachments
-
FE46A6EE-9367-4328-971A-85537A2A8734.jpeg565.4 KB · Views: 3
-
F480493B-0985-421C-AB39-41D5702EC8C2.jpeg635 KB · Views: 2
-
FF84E4AA-84F5-4415-8360-6B53814BED2E.jpeg507.3 KB · Views: 2
-
822F5548-1CA4-4B52-8C3B-643E464006D2.jpeg450.6 KB · Views: 2
-
09095079-06AC-4A0A-837C-1B22F68F5261.jpeg461.4 KB · Views: 2
-
37ECD47D-D410-4CD1-BFF2-145B42641300.jpeg483.3 KB · Views: 2
-
DAB1CAC1-14E0-448B-9FF4-93BEEE7BDC11.jpeg378.8 KB · Views: 2
-
F841DAC9-CD56-4754-A7AB-560B7845063B.jpeg426.2 KB · Views: 2
-
43F9F571-D096-4E5C-9910-B42443DF55AE.jpeg339.5 KB · Views: 2
-
AFFAC9D3-D54E-4BED-970F-A9AB73D0E4DD.jpeg513.6 KB · Views: 3