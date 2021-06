I am posting for sale a beautiful fox body notchback mustang. The car has been in my family since 2012 and has been primarily used as a nice weekend cruiser/show car. It is very fast and draws a lot of attention everywhere I go. The car is extremely clean, I’d give the outside a 8.5/10 and the inside a 9.5/10.The engine is very strong, as is the T5 transmission- it shifts very tight and precise. The body of the car has 87,583 miles on it and there are about 2,500 miles on the 347 stroker motor. The heater core was just replaced and I just changed the oil and spark plugs. It easily has over $20,000 in aftermarket parts installed. I have included what I know about the car below:VIN: 1FACP40M5PF123826(Originally a 4 cylinder/AOD car)Engine/drivetrain-347 stroker (Scat 347 stroker kit)Trickflow twisted wedge 170 aluminum headsTrickflow 1.6 roller rocker armsTrickflow stage 1 camTrickflow intake manifoldTrickflow valve coversTrickflow oil filler tubeProfessional Products 75mm throttle bodyCold air intakeMSD distributorMSD 6AL ignition boxMSD blaster coilFord racing spark plug wiresGranatelli Motorsports MAF SensorProfessional products Adjustable FPRSteeda billet fuel railFord 30lb injectorsUpgraded (3G) alternatorMotorcraft coolant hose kitMilodon 7qt oil panMcLeod hydraulic clutch kitSpec stage 2 clutch3.5” Aluminum driveshaft3.73 gearsFord 8.8” rear endMAC differential coverWheels/brakes/suspension-Race Star Industries 92 drag star 15” wheelsMickey Thompson ET Streets F: 26x6r15 R: 275/50r15Eibach pro street coiloversSteeda camber platesTubular K-memberTubular A-armsWelded subframe connectors5 lug swapSlotted rotors front and backFord SVT Cobra rear caliper/disc brake upgradeExhaust-1 5/8” long tube headers2.5” exhaust Magnaflow mufflersElectronic exhaust cut outs (sounds mean)Interior/audio-Corbeau vinyl sport seatsCorbeau vinyl rear seat coverNew black carpetNew headlinerShort shifterInsignia CD playerKenwood speakersRockford Fosgate Punch P3 12" subwooferRockford Fosgate R5001XD ampNew Duralast Gold battery relocated to the trunkBody-Repainted Ford “Bright Red”Steeda 2” cowl fiberglass hood w/ louversPainted racing stripesRear spoiler6k LED headlightsBeing a 28 year old car, it is not perfect. The A/C is not currently working, but I have the full kit to convert the A/C to modern R134a. The idle also surges for about a minute during a cold start.Notchback mustangs have only been increasing in value, especially clean ones. I purchased the car from my Uncle earlier this year as a fun car for the summer, but my wife is now pregnant, so the car has to go. If you have been wanting one, there is no better time than now! Clean title in hand, asking price is $20,000. I am not interested in trades. No test drives without cash in hand. Please PM if interested, car is located in Grand Rapids, MI