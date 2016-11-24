1993 Mustang Lx Turn Signal Issues

Nate.Alvarez72
- Nov 23, 2016
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 30
Hey everyone,
Newbie to stangnet here. So I picked up a 93 Mustang LX 347 stroker a few days ago for a pretty decent price and it runs well right now. Anywho, as I was driving it home, I noticed that the blinkers weren't working (they were working the week that I went up to look at it initially) and the hazards work fine.
I watched several videos and read some forums about what it may be and it looks like my options are a bad flasher relay, bad turn signal switch, loose wiring in the back of the hazard switch (anything else?)
Quick question, if the turn signal switch was bad, would I still be able to select high beams? Because I can. So that's pending.
I checked for the loose wire in the back of the hazard selector and everything appears to be good.
Now onto the relay. I've looked for this thing in every place that I can think to look I.e. under the steering column, behind the radio, upper left in the glove box and I cannot find it anywhere. I'm thinking the problem could lie there. This question might be dumb but on the fuse box, the hazard relay is working fine, is there a separate flasher relay for the blinkers themselves? Just kind of beating myself up about not finding it and any advice or help works for me.
Looking through the wiring, it looks to me like someone may have tampered with or removed the harness at some point and kind of half assed put it back together. So you'll probably hear a lot from me over the next few months. Again, any advice helps!
Thanks,
Nate
