- May 19, 2005
- 101
- 0
- 16
brand new NOS 93 Mustang Cobra Premium Tape Deck Radio. We got this off ebay back in the early 2000s for a mustang we had but never ended up using it. It is new in the box. It even has the plastic piece around the face still and the clear cover over the display. A lot of foxbody owners want this radio / original style. This one is brand new never used still in the ford box. They are selling some of the old style 90s ford radios for 300+ on ebay in used condition, some not even from mustang and even old non working mustang ones going for 100+ Check out the pictures to see it. contact [email protected] if interested. $400 shipped in the US or $360 if want to come pick it up in person. I am located in Oakland CA. / Bay Area. I accept paypal. I would recommend just putting a cheap aftermarket one in your car , but if you want an original new one (this one) let me know. please contact me at my email for fastest response. thanks.