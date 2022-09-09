For Sale 1993 Mustang Premium Radio Tape Deck NOS Cobra New

8

85cleangtvert

Member
May 19, 2005
101
0
16
brand new NOS 93 Mustang Cobra Premium Tape Deck Radio. We got this off ebay back in the early 2000s for a mustang we had but never ended up using it. It is new in the box. It even has the plastic piece around the face still and the clear cover over the display. A lot of foxbody owners want this radio / original style. This one is brand new never used still in the ford box. They are selling some of the old style 90s ford radios for 300+ on ebay in used condition, some not even from mustang and even old non working mustang ones going for 100+ Check out the pictures to see it. contact [email protected] if interested. $400 shipped in the US or $360 if want to come pick it up in person. I am located in Oakland CA. / Bay Area. I accept paypal. I would recommend just putting a cheap aftermarket one in your car , but if you want an original new one (this one) let me know. please contact me at my email for fastest response. thanks.
012.JPG
 

Attachments

  • 009.JPG
    009.JPG
    535.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 010.JPG
    010.JPG
    549.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 011.JPG
    011.JPG
    509.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 013.JPG
    013.JPG
    477.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 014.JPG
    014.JPG
    523.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 015.JPG
    015.JPG
    539.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 016.JPG
    016.JPG
    682.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 017.JPG
    017.JPG
    596.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 018.JPG
    018.JPG
    510.2 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JimProfit
1993 Premium Radio replaced, want to replace and bypass factory amp
Replies
7
Views
429
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JimProfit
JimProfit
Mustang5L5
Interior and Upholstery 1993 Mustang Premium Radio interchangeability with other Ford radios.
Replies
5
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
ReefBlueGT
SOLD 1993 Reef Blue 2 Tone GT Convertible 80k miles
Replies
0
Views
220
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
ReefBlueGT
ReefBlueGT
J
What's it Worth? 93 coupe turbo
Replies
3
Views
482
What is it Worth?!?!?
Middleagecrisis
M
I
Adding Ac
Replies
34
Views
738
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
Top Bottom