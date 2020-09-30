Progress Thread 1993 New to Me

So, I sold my 1993 coupe and bought what “is” supposed to a 97k original mile hatch.

It’s has a few dings and paint chips but drove okay until a recent grocery trip has plagued it with problems that I’ll try to collate in here.

Plans was to keep it stock, but the car gods keep throwing wrenches and codes at me.

First pictures:

44F869C6-F42C-4901-8CBA-0320278B3A17.jpeg



F385DC66-4A78-45B1-B730-CACE721876EF.jpeg
332682A5-AC6B-4022-8585-38D501AD46F7.jpeg
CDBC04CD-498A-4A81-8F76-5D9225FBEB5F.jpeg

6FFB6258-E341-46E1-A423-6E30DBC5C15D.jpeg
 
Now the “To do list”

1. Tachometer has decided to go full send and no return. @General karthief is providing me hope on the matter. I’ll also try to see if it’s possible to repair depending on sequence of events if not.

0A9484AC-FF13-4BDB-814A-168AAAAF9CD8.jpeg


2. Seats do not lock and @Mustang5L5 has provided direction to fix

3. As of tonight, verify the clutch cable is functioning correctly and/or plan on a clutch replacement. ***More to this story***

4. Airbag light blinks 3 then 4 times. Have to look into that on the search function. Also now the low coolant light(coolant is burped and topped off)....which may be Tach related.

5. Low priority, Door pins. Any lesson learned here tips welcomed.....also someone repainted over the orignal Calypso Green color
E628BA4F-559E-4BB2-A1A5-633C6A0CEF99.jpeg
 
Last post for now...the grocery trip mentioned above which requires getting on the highway.

The other night my wife and my buddy's wife took the car on a routine I forgot X ingredient.

Normally she takes her car, but Foxbody plus nice weather why not; shouldn’t be a problem..........

Well I hadn’t fully vetted the car yet, but it’s a short trip (3 miles).

So she pulled on the highway and was going into 3rd and the car would not stop accelerating...it actually hit the limiter ( I hope the limiter works still) and wouldn’t go in gear, but she remembered just turn it off.

Coasted to a stop, called me. Had her check the throttle cable, clutch cable, etc.No smoking gun.except the tach now is locked up.

Car sat for a few days until the rain finally went away until today.

Do a check over all the fluids/ cables. No glitter or milk in the oil. Send it

Take it for a drive to try to replicate it and this happened. She said the pedal felt stuck.

View: https://youtu.be/RPPKh2ymDj8


After feeling it and looking at the video. I’m a dam moron.

Then to top it off, while in the video, when I would push to WOT it was like it was downshifting in an automatic and started to smell a hot smell.

I pulled over and let it cool.Goes into first, but then revs/but moves in all other gears.

Now the fun begins!

Fixing all the things that break in the process fixing the ones mentioned already.

DDDEBBCE-12F3-47F0-B57A-18E7D08ADB76.gif
 
