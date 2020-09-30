Last post for now...the grocery trip mentioned above which requires getting on the highway.The other night my wife and my buddy's wife took the car on a routine I forgot X ingredient.Normally she takes her car, but Foxbody plus nice weather why not; shouldn’t be a problem..........Well I hadn’t fully vetted the car yet, but it’s a short trip (3 miles).So she pulled on the highway and was going into 3rd and the car would not stop accelerating...it actually hit the limiter ( I hope the limiter works still) and wouldn’t go in gear, but she remembered just turn it off.Coasted to a stop, called me. Had her check the throttle cable, clutch cable, etc.No smoking gun.except the tach now is locked up.Car sat for a few days until the rain finally went away until today.Do a check over all the fluids/ cables. No glitter or milk in the oil. Send itTake it for a drive to try to replicate it and this happened. She said the pedal felt stuck.After feeling it and looking at the video. I’m a dam moron.Then to top it off, while in the video, when I would push to WOT it was like it was downshifting in an automatic and started to smell a hot smell.I pulled over and let it cool.Goes into first, but then revs/but moves in all other gears.Now the fun begins!Fixing all the things that break in the process fixing the ones mentioned already.