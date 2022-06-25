1993 Premium Radio replaced, want to replace and bypass factory amp

I need help figuring out how to wire an OEM radio to an aftermarket amp with all new speaker wiring.I recently purchased a ‘93 GT Vert that had an aftermarket radio. No sound was coming from the Pioneer radio. Factory door speakers are still there, but the dash and rears are new Pioneers. The previous owner gave me an OEM radio, but I don’t think it was the one from my car. It has the amp under the seat and 6 speakers so I assume it is a unique to ‘93 Premium system. I bought a Mach 460 radio from a ‘95 Mustang that I want to use with an aftermarket amp. I’m not sure where to get the speaker output wires to pass to a line output converter. Is there an aftermarket plug for the 6 pin that I need? I assume the 8 pin blue wire from the factory amp will not be needed since I’ll be using an aftermarket amp.Pic 1 is my factory ampPics 2 and 3 OEM radios. Mach 460 is on top and the one the previous owner gave me on bottomPic 4 is the adapter harness that the Pioneer deck was usingPic 5 is my dash harnesses