I've enjoyed my time with this beauty, but it's time to move on to something newer and more comfortable for everyday driving.



80,000 original miles, California car in Orange County/LA area. Asking $16,000.



Rare, one year only Reef Blue color. Even rarer combo with manual transmission, black top, and black interior. Car is solid and drives great. Power windows, AC, heat, cruise control, and power top all work. This is a terrific, drivable example of the last year of the Fox Body Mustang.



I am the third owner, and this dependable survivor has been my daily driver for my very short commute for almost four years now. I’ve put less than 10,000 miles on the car myself, and it’s been well maintained, with some repairs as noted:



Power Steering pump replaced July 2022



BBK ceramic headers installed May 2022



Fuel pressure regulator replaced April 2022



Fuel level sending unit replaced April 2022



Convertible well liner replaced November 2021



Flywheel replaced April 2021



Cooling fan and thermal clutch replaced December 2020



Brake booster replaced December 2020



O2 sensors replaced September 2020



Harmonic balancer replaced April 2020



Alternator upgraded August 2019



Convertible top & headliner replaced May 2019



Front springs/struts replaced April 2019



Engine mounts replaced October 2018



OBD-I computer code reader returns a code 11 (all good) during EEC test. Most engine and vacuum sensors and solenoids have been replaced. Many other small parts such as weather stripping and miscellaneous switches have been replaced as needed. Some other cosmetic/functional upgrades include mass back carpet, Lloyd floor mats, Dynamat underlayment in the trunk, carpeted Pony logo trunk mat, JBL speakers, a compact JBL subwoofer, BOSS touchscreen CarPlay stereo, a leather SVT Cobra shift knob, short throw Mongoose shifter, center console with cupholders, and SN95 Bulllitt style front leather seats. Driver seat has power up/down, forward/back, and tilt. Original vinyl tonneau/boot cover and protective sleeve case will be included as well. Car also has a Ravelco anti-theft ignition cutoff.



Other upgrades from a previous owner include subframe connectors, rear shock tower brace, torque box plates, and a water pump replacement. Purchaser will receive all records that I have pertaining to the car, its maintenance, and any spare or uninstalled parts I still have.



Please review all photos. This car may be listed on multiple sites, as I want to ensure I get a fair price and someone who really wants to enjoy and take care of this special car will be able to do so. Car is being sold as-is, with no warranty express or implied.