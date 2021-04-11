I have asked this before but I figure I'll ask again in this forum. I have a mostly original 1993 LX in need of rust repair and restoration. The car has 185,000 miles and needs quite a bit of work. It is an original 5.0, 5 speed car. The original Royal Blue paint is faded. It is numbers matching and the VIN stickers are on all of the body panels. It has the rare NY million mile odometer. Intake box is still in there but h-pipe and catback are aftermarket. The rust repair is floor panels and shock towers... so far. Even the rear is still stock 3.08. I might attempt this myself or I may just get rid of it or tranplant to newer chassis... not sure yet.