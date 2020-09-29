Interior and Upholstery 1993 Seat Incline

Jan 9, 2011
The seats do not click into place for adjustment of the incline.

Is it the mechanism or something simple I’m overlooking?
Feb 18, 2001
Probably the mechanism. When you lift the lever, there should be a mechanical stop that you can feel at every position of adjustment that the lever will allow itself to be lowered down into.

The actual flip forward mechanism doesn't lock on the 90-93 seats. You can tilt the seat all the way forward easily. In a sudden stop, inertia will lock the seat backs preventing then from flipping forward all the way
 
