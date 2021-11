Hey everyone, I took all the hardware off the sunroof because it was in real bad shape, got everything all cleaned up and bought a new hardware kit. However, its missing the brackets for the retainers and I can not find them listed anywhere or even a part number. The vendor does not carry them and they couldn't provide any information on them. This screenshot from youtube is the best thing I could find to show what part it is since mine got tossed. Any help would be great, thanks!