1994-2012 Mustang SVE 18x9" Drift Wheels in Stock!

Sep 9, 2008
Hewitt, Tx
Everyone knows that wheels are what makes a car look special and your Mustang is no different. The SVE Drift wheel is the latest offering from the SVE brand that is exclusive to Latemodel Restoration. They feature an aggressive, european style design that mimicks the design of more expensive wheels at a price that cannot be beat! These SVE Drift's are available for purchase now in 18"x9" in bright silver and matte black and are offset for a 1994-04 Mustang.

1994-04 Mustang Flat Black SVE Drift - 18X9 at LRS - Same Day Shipping!

1994-04 Mustang Silver SVE Drift - 18X9 at LRS - Same Day Shipping!

This 18" offset will also work on a 1987-93 Fox body using a 94-04 style 5-lug conversion kit.
You may choose to run these 18's on a 2005-12 Mustang and although they don't look bad, the 19"x9.5" SVE Drift wheels with the correct offset for the 2005-12 Mustangs are coming soon!
