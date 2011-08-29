1994-2012 Mustang SVE 18x9" Drift Wheels in Stock!

LRSjmac
SVE-Drift Wheel Pair by latemodelresto, on Flickr
Everyone knows that wheels are what makes a car look special and your Mustang is no different. The SVE Drift wheel is the latest offering from the SVE brand that is exclusive to Latemodel Restoration. They feature an aggressive, european style design that mimicks the design of more expensive wheels at a price that cannot be beat! These SVE Drift's are available for purchase now in 18"x9" in bright silver and matte black and are offset for a 1994-04 Mustang.
1994-04 Mustang Flat Black SVE Drift - 18X9 at LRS - Same Day Shipping!
1994-04 Mustang Silver SVE Drift - 18X9 at LRS - Same Day Shipping!
SVE Drift Wheel -Silver - 18x9 by latemodelresto, on Flickr
SVE Drift Wheel -Flat Black - 18x9 by latemodelresto, on Flickr
This 18" offset will also work on a 1987-93 Fox body using a 94-04 style 5-lug conversion kit.
SVE Drift Wheel -Flat Black - 18x9 by latemodelresto, on Flickr
You may choose to run these 18's on a 2005-12 Mustang and although they don't look bad, the 19"x9.5" SVE Drift wheels with the correct offset for the 2005-12 Mustangs are coming soon!
SVE Drift Wheel -Silver - 18x9 by latemodelresto, on Flickr
SVE Drift Wheel - Silver - 18x9 by latemodelresto, on Flickr
