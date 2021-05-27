My appolgies if i put this in the wrong forum.



i traded for this car..94 sn95, its got a throttle body, cold air intake and they had put the exaust together with 211 beer cans and coat hangers, it has long headers on it still and ive run straight pipes into mufflers on each one. my problem is that the car shakes like hell at idle and almost dies and shakes even worse when put it gear..oh its throwing 02 sensor codes which ive put one in but the other header doesnt have the hole in it..how do i fix the roughness ?