I removed the soft lines from a 94 and newer mustang, then installed these J&M SS hoses, and the hard line doesn't fit. LMR is creating a ticket on this, but in the mean time it would be nice to know what fitting they used? Can I simply cut my hard line and replace it with the correct fitting?

1992 Ford Mustang GT
94 - 04 brake calipers here
11.65" rotor with anti moan brackets

1994-95 Mustang J&M Rear Stainless Steel Brake Hoses GT/Cobra found here
 

