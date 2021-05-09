1994 Cobra Fuel Pump constantly priming/ running.

Hey guys okay so I have a 1994 cobra 5.0 with a on3 turbo kit. I recently took out the engine rebuilt it all, took out the main engine harness and fuel injector harness. Put it all back in and now when I connect the battery terminals, as soon as I connect the positive, the fuel pump immediately starts to prime. I also noticed the CCRM box started to smoke a little bit. I took it out and swapped it out with another one but it also began to smoke a little. Battery is relocated to trunk and I have both positive and negative 0/1 gauge wire running from the trunk to up front. I have a ground in the trunk as well. I kept all the old grounds up front and connected the engine to chassis ground and the negative cable front the battery at a junction post (I’ll provide pictures). For the positive side I kept it all the same as well and just have the positive cable at a junction post with the two positives that where connected to the battery positive terminal prior to me relocating it to the trunk. When I disconnect the CCRM the fuel pump stops priming. Also having troubles with the car not wanting to crank.
 

