1994 convertible top sagging still on drivers side

Ok, so I’ve adjusted the top on the drivers side as much as I can. I can’t get the sag out.‘I cannot find the balance adjuster link. I loosened the rear bolts, pulled down on the bar, and turned that adjuster wheel like it said but I can’t get it out. I’ve searched and searched for the balance link adjuster for the 1194 GT and can’t find it. I put new weatherstripping on today because I was tired of hearing the wind noise. I’m about to sell this thing if I can’t fix this issue. I hate giving up o anything but I’m at my wits end here. I’ll post a pic of the inside and what it looks like outside. The passenger window is below the top, but the drivers side saga so much that it sticks out past the convertible top and doesn’t shield it from rain. The hex head adjustment where you can slide it back and forth to adjust the sag I never could find it, all the listings were very vague snd didn’t show where the part was at, I’m showing a passenger side look before weatherstripping also, the other three are one right before new stripping and two more are after new weatherstripping. Also do I adjust when top is locked or unlocked and raised with the pins out of the holes?PLEASE HELP!!!!