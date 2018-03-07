Progress Thread 1994 Free Mustang Budget Build - Project Maui Cruiser

Justin Fetalvero

Justin Fetalvero

New Member
Mar 6, 2018
6
0
1
29
Note: I have wrote this post 3 times already and everytime I save it for some reason parts of the post go missing. Sorry if it doesn't make sense at the moment.

A couple days ago I got a free 1994 Mustang V6 Convertible off Craigslist. It was an old filipino man who's build race cars (for the drag strip) all his life and was going to use this car as a project car since it has no rust and no frame damage and relatively clean. He doesn't have the time or space to keep the car so he was giving it away.

The car does not start up. It cranks but does not start. The previous owner said he's almost 100% sure it's the fuel pump. So we will see. As of now, the car is still parked in his driveway until I can schedule a time to tow it to my house, or ideally see if I can work on it over a weekend in his driveway and hopefully drive it home.

My goal and purpose of getting this car is 2 things.

1. Learn how to work on cars. (I have an 2004 4Runner Limited that I drive as my daily and don't want to learn on that car as I can't afford to mess anything up)
2. Have a fun project to mildly build and sell in the future for hopefully more money than I invest in the car.

All my life I worked in IT fixing computers and networks. I have no idea about working on cars besides basic maintenance like changing oil and light bulbs. My little brother and dad are both mechanics so I never "had" to learn. Now it is time!

So let's show some pictures and then I'll write out my build plans in phases.

1994 Mustang V6

1994 Mustang V6

Exterior Drivers Side Day 1

1994 Mustang V6

1994 Mustang V6

Exterior Rear Day 1

1994 Mustang V6

1994 Mustang V6

Exterior Passenger Day 1

1994 Mustang V6

1994 Mustang V6

Engine Bay Day 1

1994 Mustang V6

1994 Mustang V6

Interior 1

1994 Mustang V6

1994 Mustang V6

Backseat delete.

Project Maui Cruiser Build Plans


Phase 1: Get Car Running
  1. Car cranks but doesn't start so I will be following these guides in my troubleshooting.
    1. Cranks but No Start Checklist - jrichker
    2. How to Start a Car That's Been Sitting for Years
  2. If it is the fuel pump, here's the guide I will be following to replace it: How to Diagnose and Replace a Fuel Pump
Phase 2: Super Clean & Detail
  1. Super Clean Exterior of Car Following this guide: How to SUPER CLEAN Your Car (Best Clean Possible)
    1. Touch up Color Match Paint Kit - 1995 Ford All Other Models Spray Paint: Opal Frost Metallic WJ/M6480
  2. Interior Detail
Phase 2: Maintenance
  1. Flush and replace all fluids (Let me know if I should add anything to this list)
    1. Oil
    2. Transmission
    3. Brake
    4. Power Steering
    5. Coolant
  2. Replace all filters (Let me know if I should add anything)
    1. Oil Filter
    2. Air Filter (Will replace with a Cold Air Intake) - SR Performance Cold Air Intake (94-98 V6)
    3. Cabin Filter
    4. Fuel Filter
  3. Inspect/Replace all Belts/Hoses as needed (Anything else?)
    1. Serpentine (Will replace when installing Underdrive Pulley) - Bando 6PK2440 OEM Quality Serpentine Belt
    2. Timing
    3. Coolant Hoses
  4. Replace Ignition Parts
    1. Spark plugs - NGK G-Power Platinum Performance Spark Plugs (94-97 V6)
    2. Spark plug wires - Ford Performance High Performance 9mm Spark Plug Wires - Black (79-95 All)
    3. Coil Pack - Performance Distributors Screamin Demon Coil (94-00 V6)
  5. Inspect/Replace Brake System
  6. Inspect/Fix any leaks
  7. Inspect/Replace Tires
Phase 3: Fix Damaged Exterior/Interior Pieces (I'm sure this list will grow as I start working on the car)
  1. Driver Side Headlight is craked - Axial One-Piece Black Headlights (94-98 All) or Axial Black Projector Headlights - Dual LED Halo
  2. Passenger exterior door handle is broken - OPR Exterior Door Handle - Right Side - Unpainted (94-98 All)
  3. Driver and passenger door panel inserts are cracked - Black Door Panel Insert - Left Side (94-98 Convertible) | OPR Charcoal Door Panel Insert - Right Side (94-04 GT, V6; 99-01 Cobra)
  4. Interior Hood Latch Release Lever is missing - BBK Full Length Subframe Connectors w/ Seat Bracket Support


That's about it for now. Please let me know your thoughts on my build and plan and any recommendations/changes you experienced guys have.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


A

AUSTEXLX

Member
Feb 1, 2021
41
9
18
43
Austin, TX
I'm also in the "if its free, its for me" camp. The SN95s will come into their own before you know it. You're ahead of the curve. Good luck and keep us posted.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ARBOC39
The 93 Cobra Clone Build Project 2 (The Dr Phil free version)
Replies
11
Views
928
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ARBOC39
ARBOC39
africansnowowl
Modular fox build
Replies
7
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
Andrews24
Progress Thread 91 GT - 5 lug swap, suspension upgrade, restoration...
Replies
13
Views
392
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Andrews24
Andrews24
N
Engine 90 Mustang engine swap - starts and stalls
Replies
19
Views
653
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Krazykyle44
Krazykyle44
C
Engine 90 2.3 Cranks No Start
Replies
18
Views
731
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
junkyardwarrior
J
Top Bottom