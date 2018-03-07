Justin Fetalvero
Note: I have wrote this post 3 times already and everytime I save it for some reason parts of the post go missing. Sorry if it doesn't make sense at the moment.
A couple days ago I got a free 1994 Mustang V6 Convertible off Craigslist. It was an old filipino man who's build race cars (for the drag strip) all his life and was going to use this car as a project car since it has no rust and no frame damage and relatively clean. He doesn't have the time or space to keep the car so he was giving it away.
The car does not start up. It cranks but does not start. The previous owner said he's almost 100% sure it's the fuel pump. So we will see. As of now, the car is still parked in his driveway until I can schedule a time to tow it to my house, or ideally see if I can work on it over a weekend in his driveway and hopefully drive it home.
My goal and purpose of getting this car is 2 things.
1. Learn how to work on cars. (I have an 2004 4Runner Limited that I drive as my daily and don't want to learn on that car as I can't afford to mess anything up)
2. Have a fun project to mildly build and sell in the future for hopefully more money than I invest in the car.
All my life I worked in IT fixing computers and networks. I have no idea about working on cars besides basic maintenance like changing oil and light bulbs. My little brother and dad are both mechanics so I never "had" to learn. Now it is time!
So let's show some pictures and then I'll write out my build plans in phases.
Project Maui Cruiser Build Plans
Phase 1: Get Car Running
That's about it for now. Please let me know your thoughts on my build and plan and any recommendations/changes you experienced guys have.
- Car cranks but doesn't start so I will be following these guides in my troubleshooting.
- If it is the fuel pump, here's the guide I will be following to replace it: How to Diagnose and Replace a Fuel Pump
- Super Clean Exterior of Car Following this guide: How to SUPER CLEAN Your Car (Best Clean Possible)
- Touch up Color Match Paint Kit - 1995 Ford All Other Models Spray Paint: Opal Frost Metallic WJ/M6480
- Interior Detail
- Flush and replace all fluids (Let me know if I should add anything to this list)
- Oil
- Transmission
- Brake
- Power Steering
- Coolant
- Replace all filters (Let me know if I should add anything)
- Oil Filter
- Air Filter (Will replace with a Cold Air Intake) - SR Performance Cold Air Intake (94-98 V6)
- Cabin Filter
- Fuel Filter
- Inspect/Replace all Belts/Hoses as needed (Anything else?)
- Serpentine (Will replace when installing Underdrive Pulley) - Bando 6PK2440 OEM Quality Serpentine Belt
- Timing
- Coolant Hoses
- Replace Ignition Parts
- Spark plugs - NGK G-Power Platinum Performance Spark Plugs (94-97 V6)
- Spark plug wires - Ford Performance High Performance 9mm Spark Plug Wires - Black (79-95 All)
- Coil Pack - Performance Distributors Screamin Demon Coil (94-00 V6)
- Inspect/Replace Brake System
- Inspect/Fix any leaks
- Inspect/Replace Tires
- Driver Side Headlight is craked - Axial One-Piece Black Headlights (94-98 All) or Axial Black Projector Headlights - Dual LED Halo
- Passenger exterior door handle is broken - OPR Exterior Door Handle - Right Side - Unpainted (94-98 All)
- Driver and passenger door panel inserts are cracked - Black Door Panel Insert - Left Side (94-98 Convertible) | OPR Charcoal Door Panel Insert - Right Side (94-04 GT, V6; 99-01 Cobra)
- Interior Hood Latch Release Lever is missing - BBK Full Length Subframe Connectors w/ Seat Bracket Support
