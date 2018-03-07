Note: I have wrote this post 3 times already and everytime I save it for some reason parts of the post go missing. Sorry if it doesn't make sense at the moment.A couple days ago I got a free 1994 Mustang V6 Convertible off Craigslist. It was an old filipino man who's build race cars (for the drag strip) all his life and was going to use this car as a project car since it has no rust and no frame damage and relatively clean. He doesn't have the time or space to keep the car so he was giving it away.The car does not start up. It cranks but does not start. The previous owner said he's almost 100% sure it's the fuel pump. So we will see. As of now, the car is still parked in his driveway until I can schedule a time to tow it to my house, or ideally see if I can work on it over a weekend in his driveway and hopefully drive it home.My goal and purpose of getting this car is 2 things.1. Learn how to work on cars. (I have an 2004 4Runner Limited that I drive as my daily and don't want to learn on that car as I can't afford to mess anything up)2. Have a fun project to mildly build and sell in the future for hopefully more money than I invest in the car.All my life I worked in IT fixing computers and networks. I have no idea about working on cars besides basic maintenance like changing oil and light bulbs. My little brother and dad are both mechanics so I never "had" to learn. Now it is time!So let's show some pictures and then I'll write out my build plans in phases.Project Maui Cruiser Build PlansPhase 1: Get Car RunningPhase 2: Super Clean & DetailPhase 2: MaintenancePhase 3: Fix Damaged Exterior/Interior Pieces (I'm sure this list will grow as I start working on the car)That's about it for now. Please let me know your thoughts on my build and plan and any recommendations/changes you experienced guys have.