1994 GT - Tackling AOD Swap, Help

  • Download StangNet's knowmoto app to view, locate and check out Mustang's this week at Mustangweek 2021.
    ...Just set your profile location to 'Myrtle Beach, SC' and set an Alert for 'Mustang' in the apps Search section.

9

94gtnewbie

New Member
Sep 5, 2021
1
0
1
38
Lexington sc.
I just bought a 94 gt with 331 stroker unsure of cam and stroker kit. Car is carburated with an aode transmission. Car does not shift into 3rd 1st and 2nd gear ok but just stays in 2nd or maybe it's skipping 2nd and going straight to 3rd not sure. I have a built aod trans to swap but am unsure if I should or any problems its going to cause. Is there a way to make everything work without alot of changes don't have the money to spend right now and need to drive this car.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
Drivetrain 07 Mustang GT TR3650 3rd Gear
Replies
0
Views
149
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
noahgt
N
9
94 gt 5.0 aode swapped to T5
Replies
5
Views
325
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
jozsefsz
jozsefsz
8
Drivetrain Aod from hell!
Replies
17
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
87slow.0
8
B
351w mated to an AOD trans Which flexplate to use?
Replies
4
Views
983
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
StrokedBird
S
mikestang63
Could not pass this up .. guess the AOD is out
Replies
12
Views
664
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
Top Bottom