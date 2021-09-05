1994 GT - Tackling AOD Swap, Help

I just bought a 94 gt with 331 stroker unsure of cam and stroker kit. Car is carburated with an aode transmission. Car does not shift into 3rd 1st and 2nd gear ok but just stays in 2nd or maybe it's skipping 2nd and going straight to 3rd not sure. I have a built aod trans to swap but am unsure if I should or any problems its going to cause. Is there a way to make everything work without alot of changes don't have the money to spend right now and need to drive this car.