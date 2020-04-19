1994 Mustang COBRA - speedometer not working

HI Guys,
My car is 1994 Indy Cobra (5.0/Manuel)
My problem:
My speedometer stopped working (I bought the car like that).
I bought the “Odometer Gear Repair Kit 1994-1998”, and after opening the dash, I checked the gear and everything looks just fine. No tooth was broken and nothing looks like a problem.
Then I installed new “sensor speed”. While replacing I checked the gear and it look bran new. No tooth is broken.
It’s a low mileage car. around 30,000
What should I do next? Any suggestion what to check and can be the problem.
Thanks for your help
Meir
 

With the speedo out, drive the car and see if the inner speedo cable is turning.It will tell you which direction the problem is.
 
There’s a speed sensor on the transmission. Either it’s failed, or the internal drive gear has popped off the clip holding it in place and has shifted.
 
