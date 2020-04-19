1994 Mustang COBRA - speedometer not working

HI Guys,

My car is 1994 Indy Cobra (5.0/Manuel)

My problem:

My speedometer stopped working (I bought the car like that).

I bought the “Odometer Gear Repair Kit 1994-1998”, and after opening the dash, I checked the gear and everything looks just fine. No tooth was broken and nothing looks like a problem.

Then I installed new “sensor speed”. While replacing I checked the gear and it look bran new. No tooth is broken.

It’s a low mileage car. around 30,000

What should I do next? Any suggestion what to check and can be the problem.

Thanks for your help

Meir