My 94 mustang gt has a built aode with a 26-2800 stall, the engine is a 347 stroker with the scat forged kit, worked gt40p heads with big valves, f303 cam, 1.72 crane rockers, ac/smog/EGR deleted, shorty headers, h pipe no cats, dumped glass packs, 4.10 gears, UD pulleys, 24lb ev6 injectors ford racing, SVO Motorsports upper and lower gt40 style intakes with 1 in phenolic spacer, 75mm tb, C&L intake pipe, PMAS 80mm calibrated for 24lb inj slot style Maf, 340LPH FP, etc etc. I’ve replaced every sensor, including ect, act, MLPS, Maf x4, tfi x5, IAC x2, TPS x3, O2s are new, trans has less than 2k miles, and I just finished installing head gaskets (all is good there 100%), lower intake gaskets, the timing cover and waterpump were removing to do the chain and set the timing of the cam and crank which was done professionally, heads cleaned, everything done right. Car will run like dog with Maf plugged in. Starts and dies. Popping through intake. Bogs with any throttle. Unplug the Maf, will do the same for a bit until it warms up and then it’ll idle/rev and even drive like a raped ape for the most part. My air filter was disgusting and full of oil, so that could be the issue too which I’ll see later this morning. Just has me baffled. Just replaced the TFI, fuel filter, plugs, wires, and entire dizzy just yesterday also. Timing set to 12 deg btdc spout out. Just don’t know what the deal is. Any helps is appreciated!